Little to shout about at Old Trafford as Manchester derby ends goalless

Ruben Amorim was unable to overcome Pep Guardiola for a third time this term as Manchester United and Manchester City played out a drab 0-0 derby draw at Old Trafford.

The 196th Manchester derby was the teams’ most low key clash in years, with the visitors fighting for a Champions League spot rather than a fifth straight title at a side needing to win the Europa League to save their season.

United and City – sat 13th and fifth in the table respectively – produced a subdued, scrappy and scoreless clash that lacked the drama seen in December, when Amorim’s men secured a last-gasp 2-1 turnaround at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portuguese had also stunned City 4-1 in one of his final matches as Sporting Lisbon boss the previous month, but he was unable to follow Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel in managing three consecutive wins against Guardiola.

Kevin De Bruyne, left, played his final Manchester derby (Martin Rickett/PA)

Substitute Joshua Zirkzee had United’s best chance and Omar Marmoush looked most likely to secure an away win in Kevin De Bruyne’s final Manchester derby before ending his medal-laden decade with City.

Fans traded chants from the outset on a glorious day in Manchester, where the hosts roared out of the blocks.

Ruben Dias was booked for taking down Alejandro Garnacho on the edge of the box inside 40 seconds, but it proved a false dawn as Bruno Fernandes hit the resulting free-kick into the wall as play soon stuttered.

Phil Foden sent a low shot skipping narrowly wide from 20 yards with City’s first effort in the 10th minute of a half that United had the best opportunities, albeit without the cutting edge to make them count.

Manuel Ugarte and Garnacho failed to connect with a tantalising Diogo Dalot cross in one such moment, with Patrick Dorgu a threat on the opposite flank, Fernandes running the show and Casemiro sending a snapshot down Ederson’s throat.

Both sides only managed one shot on target apiece in the first half, with Andre Onana dealing with a De Bruyne attempt with more ease than a corner that he flapped at without being punished.

Ilkay Gundogan fizzed wide just before half-time, with the second period only three minutes old when Foden fluffed his lines under pressure from recovering Noussair Mazraoui.

Old Trafford cheered the City forward’s substitution as Guardiola turned to Jeremy Doku after De Bruyne and Marmoush saw shots easily held.

United cries for handball fell on deaf ears as Dias stopped a low Dorgu cross with an unorthodox chested block, with Onana twice called upon at the other end to deny Marmoush.

Pep Guardiola’s City had to settle for a point (Martin Rickett/PA)

First United’s goalkeeper stopped him scoring a free-kick he had won, then he dealt with sun in his eyes as the Egypt international met a cleared corner with a thumping effort.

Amorim attempted to change the dynamics from the bench, with a double substitution so close to working in the 77th minute.

Ederson superbly stopped Zirkzee from striking in Dorgu’s cross, with fellow introduction Mason Mount’s follow-up blocked by Rico Lewis.

Garnacho shot wide and a Casemiro penalty claim was ignored as play wound down on a forgettable encounter.