Lewis Hamilton feels his side of the Ferrari garage is underperforming

Lewis Hamilton wants to see “positive changes” from Ferrari at the Bahrain Grand Prix after suggesting his car is underperforming compared to team-mate Charles Leclerc.

It was another difficult race for Ferrari in Japan, with Leclerc fourth but comfortably adrift of the leaders and Hamilton seventh – just one place ahead of where he qualified.

Ferrari came into the season with many expecting them to be title challengers but, despite Hamilton’s sprint win in China, the Scuderia have struggled for race pace.

Lewis Hamilton is frustrated by the pace of his car (Hiro Komae/AP)

They were also hit by a double disqualification in China, for breaching regulations on skid block wear and car weight.

Hamilton is concerned his car is lagging behind Leclerc in terms of performance.

“I’m really hoping in the next race we’ll see hopefully some positive changes,” Hamilton said.

“Through the first three races there’s been a bit of a deficit between both sides of the garage on some elements of the car.

“On my side, underperforming. So it’s good to know.

Leclerc held off George Russell to finish fourth (Hiro Komae/AP)

“With what I had that is the best result I could get.”

It was a sedate race, with Hamilton actually the only driver in the top 10 to gain a place on where they started by passing Isack Hadjar in the early stages.

He tried an opposite strategy to those around him by starting on the hard tyre but was unable to make any more progress.

Leclerc was also unable to keep pace with the front three of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and Hamilton admits the Ferrari car is struggling.

“My pace, I think, was maximum today. I didn’t have anything else in the car,” he added.

“Under performance happening at the rear of the car this weekend and obviously qualifying position is key.

“But I think I probably would have been overtaken by Mercedes if I was any further ahead.

“I’m hoping the next race we will be closer. It will definitely be interesting for sure.

“I just hope we’re a little bit closer but I think we are probably the fourth fastest at the moment and I think we are a little bit off the other guys in terms of performance, downforce level wise.

“So we’ve got some work to do to close the gap.”