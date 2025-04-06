Alessia Russo ruled out of England’s Nations League away clash with Belgium

Alessia Russo has been ruled out of England’s Nations League clash with Belgium in Leuven on Tuesday because of injury.

Russo played 73 minutes of the 5-0 rout of the same opponents at Ashton Gate on Friday night before being withdrawn after suffering a knock.

The Football Association announced that Russo has returned to Arsenal for further assessment.

The 26-year-old striker was unable to get on the scoresheet against Belgium, hitting the post twice.

England U19s star Michelle Agyemang, currently on loan at Brighton from Arsenal, has been called up as a replacement in what is her first appearance in the senior squad.

England have collected seven points from a possible nine in Group A3 of the Nations League ahead of Tuesday’s return appointment with Belgium.