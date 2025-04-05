Tom Banton’s record-breaking triple ton puts Somerset in command

Tom Banton crafted a superb triple century as Somerset took control against Worcestershire on the second day of their Rothesay County Championship clash at Taunton.

The 26-year-old made the highest first-class score in the county’s history with 344 not out off 381 balls, hitting 53 fours and a six as he batted for more than eight hours.

Banton, whose score eclipsed the 342 made by Justin Langer against Surrey in 2006, said: “It’s a weird feeling and I was a bit emotional up there in the dressing room.

“This is the best day I’ve had in cricket and will probably be the best day I’ll ever have. It feels special and you cannot take it for granted. These days don’t come along very often and you have to make the most of them.

“I won’t lie, I was pretty tired out there and I kept saying to myself, ‘Just keep batting, keep going’. There were a few moments when I felt I wanted to be back in the dressing room, but I wanted to go for it (the record) tonight, so I tried to play my shots when possible.”

James Rew also hit a fine 152 in a fifth-wicket stand of 371 as Somerset closed on 637 for six, a commanding first-innings lead of 483 runs.

Champions Surrey were again made to toil as Essex extended their advantage at Chelmsford.

After Essex resumed on 356 for four, Matt Critchley completed an unbeaten 145 and wicketkeeper Michael Pepper made 109 as the hosts declared at 582 for six.

In reply, Surrey had reached 109 for one at close, with captain Rory Burns 59 not out and Ollie Pope unbeaten on 45, trailing by 473 runs.

Newly-promoted Yorkshire struggled against Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl, though a half-century from captain Jonny Bairstow at least took them beyond the hosts’ first-innings total.

Having been skittled out for 121 on day one with Hampshire making 164 for five, Yorkshire fought back with the ball. Jack White and George Hill each finished with three wickets as the hosts were all out for 249, captain Ben Brown unbeaten on 49.

Bairstow, out for 10 in the first innings, returned his 56 off 108 balls, with opener Adam Lyth 57 not out as the visitors closed 61 ahead on 189 for six.

At Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire responded well to Durham’s 378.

The visitors added only eight to their overnight 370 for nine as Fergus O’Neill finished with five for 81.

In reply, Ben Slater’s 92 and 79 from Freddie McCann helped Nottinghamshire reach 297 for five.

Sussex piled up 528 against Warwickshire, who replied impressively but still trailed by 305 runs at the close.

Visiting captain John Simpson turned his 116 overnight at Edgbaston into 181 not out but Warwickshire ended the day at 223 for three, with opener Rob Yates unbeaten on 113.

In Division Two, Lancashire moved to a first-innings lead of 93 over Middlesex.

After the hosts had been dismissed for 260 on day one, Marcus Harris made an unbeaten 134 as Lancashire closed at 353 for nine from 121 overs. Zafar Gohar took three for 76.

Lancashire’s Marcus Harris enjoyed a fine day’s batting at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

Kent need just three Northamptonshire wickets to seal victory after both sides suffered batting collapses.

The hosts resumed at 118 for seven in reply to Kent’s first innings of 231, but were soon all out for just 143 as Jas Singh claimed four wickets.

Kent, though, then were dismissed for 171, with Raphy Weatherall taking three for 38 in a 10-over spell with Joey Evison the only batter showing resistance with a half-century.

Keith Dudgeon then claimed four wickets as Northamptonshire closed at 107 for seven, with George Bartlett 54 not out.

Leicestershire lead Glamorgan by 197 runs at Sophia Gardens, where Lewis Hill made 96 and Ben Cox an unbeaten 51 in their 426 for eight with Asitha Fernando taking four for 71.

Gloucestershire trail Derbyshire by 41 runs in their second innings.

Wayne Madsen’s century led Derbyshire to 391 in reply to the visitors’ 222. Ben Charlesworth was then unbeaten on 77 in Gloucestershire’s 128 for three at stumps.