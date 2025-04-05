Thomas Muller’s ‘incredible journey’ at Bayern Munich to end this summer

Thomas Muller will leave Bayern Munich this summer after 25 years with his boyhood club.

The 35-year-old has won 33 trophies and will end his time as the club’s record appearance maker, featuring 743 times and counting.

Muller’s contract was coming to an end in the summer and much speculation was made about the future of the German World Cup winner following limited game time this season.

Bayern confirmed Muller’s departure on Saturday, with the forward releasing a statement which read: “It’s clear that today is not like any other day for me.

“My 25 years as an FC Bayern Munich player will come to an end in the summer. It’s been an incredible journey, shaped by unique experiences, great encounters and unforgettable triumphs.

“I feel immense gratitude and joy that I got to make this career with my beloved club. The special connection to the club and our fantastic fans will always remain.

“What I want as a farewell should be clear: titles we can celebrate together, and moments we’ll remember fondly for a long time.

“We’re going to give our all in the coming weeks to bring the league title back to Munich and reach our coveted ‘Finale Dahoam’. Let’s do it together!”

Muller joined Bayern Munich’s academy when he was 10 years of age in the summer of 2000 and has scored 247 goals and provided 273 assists.

The two-time treble winner and world champion will feature for the last time in a Bayern Munich shirt at the upcoming Club World Cup, which takes place in the USA from June 15 to July 13.

President Herbert Hainer described Muller as having the “fairytale” Bayern career.

He said: “Thomas Müller is the definition of a Bavarian fairytale career; he grew in Bavaria and with Bayern. From Ammersee to the Allianz Arena, as far as Asia and America.

“Nobody has won more Bundesliga titles, and 33 trophies in total so far speak volumes. He ranks among the most outstanding personalities in FC Bayern history.”