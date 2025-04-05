Mikel Arteta turns focus to ‘beautiful’ Real Madrid clash after draw at Everton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking forward to “one of the most beautiful games in football” against Real Madrid after losing more ground on Premier League champions-elect Liverpool following a 1-1 draw at Everton.

The Gunners boss was unhappy with the awarding of the second-half penalty for a soft foul by Myles Lewis-Skelly on Jack Harrison which allowed Iliman Ndiaye to cancel out Leandro Trossard’s 34th-minute opener.

“I’ve seen it 15 times. There’s no way, in my opinion, that’s a penalty,” said Arteta, after the draw presented leaders Liverpool with the chance to extend their lead to 14 points at Fulham on Sunday.

Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye (left) celebrates scoring (Martin Rickett/PA)

“There’s no question that apart from that they had nothing but, obviously, that changes completely the momentum and the result.

“I think we deserve more, but that’s what we got at the end. We had two big chances to win the game, we didn’t convert them, so we have to accept the point.”

Arteta made five changes for the game, only one of which was enforced after a season-ending injury to Gabriel, but denied he had done so because of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final at home to Real Madrid.

“One of the most beautiful games that you can play in football, in the highest European competition, against the team that has dominated that competition in the last 20, 25 years. So, yeah, really looking forward to it,” he said of next week’s challenge.

“There were four players that couldn’t start the game after what happened with Fulham and obviously the injury of Gabi forces you to make some changes as well because players deserve to play minutes. I’m very happy with that.

“Some of them haven’t trained, they haven’t had the opportunity to start the game.

“Everybody has to be important, has to feel important. We have so many games coming up right now and we have to rely on all of them.”

Everton boss David Moyes was pleased with the way his side responded to a poor first half.

“I’m really satisfied. We didn’t start well but showed more in the second half that got us back into the game,” he said.

“We were all disappointed and angry with each other at half-time. We started slowly and sluggishly and made mistakes.

“We tried to sort that out and made a change in how we were going to press Arsenal and it’s great credit got a point.

Everton manager David Moyes thinks his team should now be safe (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s been a difficult week against a team top of the Premier League (Liverpool) and team second and given them both a game.”

The draw lifted his side to 35 points and that is likely to be more than enough to keep them in the top flight heading into next season in the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

“Mathematically we are not safe yet but I am hoping to take a visit to the stadium this week, which would indicate we are really close,” added Moyes.