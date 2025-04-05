Max Verstappen ready for a ‘good fight’ with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Max Verstappen is ready for a fight with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri after shocking the McLaren pair to claim pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion had been off the pace throughout the weekend as the dominant McLaren duo combined to top every session, including the first two parts of qualifying.

Championship leader Norris had surged to the top of the timesheets, ahead of his team-mate, with a fine lap but was to be undone by a scintillating run from Verstappen to put his Red Bull on pole at Suzuka for the fourth year in a row.

Verstappen and Norris had a number of high-profile on-track scraps during their title battle last season, with the Red Bull driver often emerging on top as he clinched the championship.

But McLaren have won the opening two races of the season – one each for Norris and Piastri – and Verstappen is prepared for a tough battle on Sunday.

“It will be very hard but that’s fine. I will try to do my best,” Verstappen said.

“I mean, so far this season we’ve not been able to fight them but it’s not like we just sit there and accept it.

“We try to do the very best and we will give it a good fight tomorrow if we can.

“It’s a very long championship and you need to keep on scoring points whenever you can.

Max Verstappen clinched pole in Japan for the fourth year running (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

“At least we are starting from the front and we’ll see where we go.”

Verstappen’s pole lap underlined his champion quality, producing pace from a car which has looked well adrift all weekend.

The 27-year-old admitted the previous deficit made it a “special” pole and also managed a joke when asked to describe how it feels to push the car to the edge.

“If you want to drive the car, you can give it a go but I think you poop your pants. Is that allowed to say in the press conference?” replied Verstappen, who has previously been sanctioned by the FIA for swearing.

“I’ve had some very nice ones in other places but I think if you look at how our season has started, even here this weekend, it’s very unexpected. I think that makes it probably a very special one.”

Norris was happy with his lap and is expecting an interesting race.

“We’ve been quickest in every session but this one, so is that a little frustrating,” he said.

“The unknown on the weather is going to make it exciting and I’ve got to try and get past Max.”

Piastri will start from third on his birthday ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Mercedes’ George Russell fifth.

Lewis Hamilton struggled to eighth for Ferrari, while compatriot Ollie Bearman qualified an impressive 10th for Haas.

Grass fires have been an issue throughout the weekend, caused by sparks from the cars, twice halting practice one and two before briefly red-flagging qualifying.

That was despite the grass at the side of the track being doused ahead of the session. Forecast rain on Sunday morning may help but the FIA is hopeful that, if the issue returns, either a full or virtual safety car will suffice – with red-flagging the race a last resort.