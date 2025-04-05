I got lucky in previous wins over Manchester City, admits Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim feels fortune was on his side in previous meetings with Manchester City and knows Manchester United need to be more than “lucky” if he is to overcome Pep Guardiola for a third time this term.

Sunday’s Old Trafford clash is the most low-key derby in years, with the Red Devils 13th in the table and the previously all-conquering visitors fighting for a Champions League spot in fifth.

City won an unprecedented four Premier League titles in a row before struggling for coherency and consistency this season, with the nadir being a rotten end to 2024.

Ruben Amorim’s Sporting Lisbon side beat Manchester City 4-1 (Zed Jameson/PA).

Amorim inflicted two of City’s nine defeats during a 12-game period, with November’s stunning 4-1 Champions League win with Sporting Lisbon followed by overseeing United’s 2-1 turnaround at the Etihad Stadium the following month.

“(Being) lucky,” the United coach said of the secret to those wins. “First game was so lucky. In the first half it could be 4-0 and we won 4-1.

“I prefer the second game. We just won in the last second of the game. I think they controlled a little bit more the possession, but we were there fighting with Manchester City.

“So, if I have to tell you one thing it was maybe luck.”

Asked if he needs more than luck to beat them a third time, Amorim said with a knowing laugh: “Yeah, of course – because the odds drop. But we are prepared for the game, we are improving in some aspects of our game.

“Sometimes the results are not there, but we are improving and I can see that, so let’s continue with that idea.

“We know that it is going to be a different game from Nottingham (Forest), so we have to adapt the way we play and we are working on that to be prepared for Sunday.”

United suffered a narrow 1-0 loss at high-flying Forest on Tuesday, when Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Altay Bayindir returned to the squad after injury.

Kobbie Mainoo could follow suit on Sunday and, while Matthijs de Ligt is a doubt, issues are beginning to ease – injury problems that Amorim says have helped provide him with something “important in the future”.

“I found out that Garna (Alejandro Garnacho) can play on the right,” he said. “We found out Ayden (Heaven) is ready to stay in our squad and maybe we can change the way we are going to the market.

“There are always good things and bad things, so let’s focus on that.”

Heaven, 18, and Patrick Dorgu, 20, are Amorim’s only signings to date, with the head coach hoping to “bring one or two big players” to Old Trafford this summer.

“It’s characteristics that we don’t have in our squad,” he said, clarifying those remarks. “Trying to see gaps that we have in our squad.

“When I say big players, it’s not players from Real Madrid etc. It’s big players in the way I see the game.”

Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox (Mike Egerton/PA).

Future Manchester City director of football Hugo Viana helped make such signings at Sporting, with technical director Jason Wilcox now working with Amorim at United.

“Of course we need to have a great connection and I was so lucky to work with Hugo,” Amorim said.

“It’s not the same, but I find it’s more or less the same relation with Jason, so in that department I’m completely relaxed.

“We need to be really good in recruitment. We need to know our system and the way we play. The players have to be perfect for that position, so we know what to do.”