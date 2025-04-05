Graham Potter admits West Ham did not deserve more than their Bournemouth draw

Graham Potter admitted West Ham did not deserve to beat Bournemouth and described their 2-2 draw as “the good, the bad and the ugly”.

Niclas Fullkrug, fit after a long spell out injured, scored his first goal at the London Stadium and Jarrod Bowen netted his first at home since December as the Hammers, who had been trailing to Evanilson’s first-half goal, threatened to snatch all three points.

But Bournemouth’s in-form Brazilian grabbed a second to take his tally to six in six matches as the Cherries headed back to the south coast with a point.

“It was a hard fought, to and fro Premier League game,” said Hammers boss Potter. “The good, the bad and the ugly. We’re disappointed not to win because we were at home. But they’re a tough opponent to play with their physicality.

“Overall we’re happy with a point. We have to improve. I don’t think we can say we deserved to win today.”

There was a smattering of boos as the Hammers, with only three wins since Potter took over in January, trudged off at half-time without managing a single shot on target.

Bournemouth were gifted the lead by Alphonse Areola, the French goalkeeper fumbling a shot from Antoine Semenyo straight to the feet of Evanilson, who tucked away the rebound.

But Fullkrug’s arrival as a substitute lifted the Hammers and his goal was exactly what the club thought they were getting when they signed the German striker for £27million last summer.

James Ward-Prowse swung in a corner and Fullkrug bulldozed his way into the area before sending a bullet header past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

West Ham went ahead when Bowen headed home a cross from Mohammed Kudus, but Evanilson had the last word when he converted a header from Dean Huijsen at the far post.

“Niclas has had a significant injury over a period of time so we are still building his minutes up,” added Potter. “His impact there was clear, not just the goal but how he helps the team.

“He’s a focal point, he makes things simpler. I need to remain patient with him. You could see some nice touches, some link-up play. If we can get him fit and firing he can be a success here.”

Bournemouth did not play like a team who have looked like they have run out of steam over the last few weeks.

“We have to value the point, playing away, but we are not very happy with a point,” said boss Andoni Iraola, whose side are now without a win in their last six Premier League matches.

“There was only one team close to winning and it was Bournemouth.”