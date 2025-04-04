Everton condemn abuse directed at James Tarkowski following derby challenge

Everton have strongly condemned the abuse directed at defender James Tarkowski after Wednesday’s Merseyside derby.

The centre-back was caught in the middle of a storm after his over-the-top tackle on Alexis Mac Allister resulted in only a yellow card, with Premier Game Match Officials Ltd subsequently admitting VAR was wrong not to recommend an upgrade to a red.

Tarkowski’s wife Samantha posted on Instagram on Thursday that they had received, among other things, death threats.

Tarkowski (centre) was only shown a yellow card by referee Sam Barrott (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Everton Football Club is aware of threats made towards James Tarkowski and his family on social media. Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in football or society,” said a statement.

“The club is liaising with James and his wife Samantha and stands ready to engage with the social media companies and assist the police with any potential investigation.

“Everton strongly condemns any form of online or offline intimidation, threats or abuse directed at players, staff or their families.”