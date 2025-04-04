Everton boss David Moyes: Everyone should condemn abuse aimed at James Tarkowski

Everton manager David Moyes believes “everyone should be condemning” the online abuse directed at defender James Tarkowski after Wednesday’s Merseyside derby.

The centre-back was caught in the middle of a storm after his over-the-top tackle on Alexis Mac Allister resulted in only a yellow card, with Premier Game Match Officials Ltd subsequently admitting VAR was wrong not to recommend an upgrade to a red.

Tarkowski’s wife Samantha posted on Instagram on Thursday that they had received, among other things, death threats and the club issued a statement “strongly condemning” the abuse, stressing they are “ready to engage with social media companies and assist police with any potential investigation”.

Tarkowski (centre) was only shown a yellow card by referee Sam Barrott (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’s not acceptable for anybody in any walk of life,” said Moyes.

“We have to hold our hands up and, after looking at it again, I believe it could have been a sending-off but I don’t think that means that you get abused online because of that.

“I don’t feel as if I need to do social media and I’ve not really got a great interest in it but I think life for the younger ones it is certainly part of that.

“But I don’t think that means that it’s right and I think that everyone should be absolutely condemning anything of that sort of stuff.”

Samantha Tarkowski detailed the level of abuse aimed at her husband in an Instagram message and the potential effect it could have on them as a family.

“The level of abuse my husband is receiving – wishing death on him, vile comments about me, about us as a couple, and about him as a person – is beyond disgusting,” she wrote.

“People forget that he is more than just a footballer. He is a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, and most importantly, the father of our two children.

“Football is a sport, but the way some so-called ‘fans’ behave is disgraceful. The abuse, the threats – it’s not passion, it’s pathetic. We’re real people and this goes far beyond football.”

Moyes accepted that social media was now a way of life for players but hoped the support they received from various sources helped them deal with issues which came their way.

“We have people who come in, they talk about it every year. There will be people come in either from the players association or from the League Managers Association or the Premier League and explain what can happen,” he added.

“They’re pretty well educated (so) they should know whether they should do it or not. It’s their choice to do that.”