Yuki Tsunoda not feeling pressure as he fills Red Bull seat in Japan

Yuki Tsunoda insists he is not feeling pressure to hit the ground running at Red Bull following their decision to axe Liam Lawson after just two races.

The New Zealander was ditched after a disappointing second outing in China, having crashed out on his debut for the team in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Tsunoda, who was overlooked in favour of Lawson when Sergio Perez was replaced in December, swaps places to move up to the senior team from Racing Bulls ahead of his home race in Japan this weekend.

While admitting he has had no assurances from team principal Christian Horner over how long he will be given to prove himself alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen, Tsunoda is relaxed as he steps into a new car.

“I didn’t get any specific races or time that I have to prove myself,” Tsunoda said.

“He (Horner) is being very supportive to me and he just mentioned the expectation from himself for what he wants me to achieve.

“Pressure will always come once you hit the track. For now, really relaxing somehow – it feels similar to when I was at Racing Bulls, when I enter hospitality I was only thinking about breakfast.”

He continued: “So far I am not feeling pressure, those things will come naturally anyway. I hope I can do a bit different to other drivers.

“He (Horner) wants me to be as close to Max as possible and support him in the race. Their main priority is Max, which I understand because he is a four-time world champion.”

Tsunoda has been with the second Red Bull team since 2021 (David Davies/PA)

Red Bull’s move to replace Lawson after just two races, having chosen him in December, has raised questions over the decision-making process – with motorsport advisor Helmut Marko admitting mistakes had been made.

“For me it was brutal last year when they chose Liam instead of myself,” Tsunoda added.

“I am sure Liam understands how quickly things change under our structure. It is one of the reasons why we succeed but also why we tend to get more tension with those situations.”

Lawson, 23, says he left China – where he qualified last for both the sprint and the race – believing he would be driving the Red Bull in Japan and was surprised by the call.

Helmut Marko (left) with team principal Christian Horner (David Davies/PA)

“I had no idea in China. It was decided afterwards. For all of us it was more unexpected,” Lawson said.

“I left China starting preparations for Japan, then I had a call saying what was going to happen.

“I was more surprised, it is very early in the season, I was hoping to go to a track that I had raced at before and have a clean weekend.

“The decision was made and it was tough to hear.”

Lawson replaced Perez having competed in just 11 grands prix during two stints at Racing Bulls.

Lawson, who admits his axing from Red Bull after just two races came as an unexpected shock, vowed to make the best of his time back in the Formula One team’s junior team (PA)

“I felt like I was ready so although the weekends were tough that does not change,” Lawson said.

“The best opportunity I had was with Red Bull Racing, that is what I was working towards since joining the junior programme as a 16-year-old.

“So for me, I would have liked that opportunity to have worked.

“Christian and the team will have their opinion on what is best. That is up to them to decide.”