Sandro Tonali focused on leading Newcastle back into Champions League

Sandro Tonali has his sights set firmly on the Champions League after blasting Newcastle into contention for a return.

The 24-year-old Italy international smashed home a remarkable winner to seal a 2-1 victory over Brentford at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening to leave the Magpies just a point behind fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Tonali joined the club in a £55million switch from AC Milan in July 2023 ahead of their last brush with Europe’s big boys and is desperate for another taste.

He said: “I am happy for the team and happy for this win. It is three points that can help us come back to the Champions League. This is a massive win for us. We need to win every game at St James’ Park.

“Now we play only (to be among) the first five teams, for the Champions League. It is a little bit tough, but we are lucky because there are five teams in the Champions League this season.

“The team is a little bit free, so it is much better for me and for the fans. Now we have nine finals to get back into the Champions League.”

Tonali’s big moment came 16 minutes from the end of a thrilling encounter when, after Bryan Mbeumo’s penalty had cancelled out Alexander Isak’s opener, he drilled the ball past astonished goalkeeper Mark Flekken from a near impossible angle – he later admitted it was more cross than shot – to cap another fine individual display.

The Italian returned from a 10-month worldwide ban for breaching betting regulations during his time in Milan and has gradually established himself as the heartbeat of the team which lifted the Carabao Cup last month.

He said: “It was a difficult season. But now I am happy to come back free, come back happy. I am a new player. I just want to help this team and these players.

“The players for me are amazing and the fans are too. Everybody in Newcastle is happy. We will push 100 per cent for this city.”

Head coach Howe, who has injury doubts over Kieran Trippier, Joelinton and Isak, has been hugely impressed with Tonali’s transition to ball-playing holding midfielder.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank left Tyneside disappointed with the result, if not the performance (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He said: “Technically, he’s an outstanding player. Sandro, the beauty of him, he doesn’t tend to try to do difficult things. Now the goal he scored today is incredibly difficult, but just in his general play, he makes good decisions, he doesn’t over-complicate the game.

“Off both feet, he’s a very, very clever player, a very intelligent player.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank left Tyneside convinced his side deserved more from the game.

He said: “It was an even game between two good teams that could have gone either way. We could easily have won it; we could also lose it, as we did, so that’s why you feel you want at least something out of it.

“I’m very pleased with the performance.”