He’s offside – David Moyes bemoans Diogo Jota winner as Liverpool edge derby

David Moyes bemoaned an “offside” goal that gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Everton – but admitted James Tarkowski was lucky to avoid an early red card on a controversial night at Anfield.

Diogo Jota’s 57th-minute goal gave Liverpool a 100th derby win and moved them a step closer to the Premier League title, but both sides were left unhappy with decisions from referee Sam Barrott and his assistants.

Jota took his goal, his first since January, in some style, but Moyes fumed over the build-up after his nine-match unbeaten run since returning to Everton ended.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota (centre) celebrates scoring (Peter Byrne/PA)

Luis Diaz was in an offside position when Ryan Gravenberch played the ball forward, but Jota capitalised after Tarkowski cut out a pass heading in his direction.

“He’s offside,” Moyes said. “I’ve not sought an explanation. I’ve said to (the officials) I’m disappointed. I think it’s quite an easy one to give. All our players are holding the 18-yard line and Diaz has come from behind and affects Tarky from behind.

“I’m really surprised it wasn’t given, or maybe I’m not surprised… I don’t think there’s many managers who come here and think they get loads of decisions at Anfield…

“I wasn’t sure how well the linesmen have done their jobs tonight. There were early flags, late flags, I didn’t think they’ve done particularly well.”

Moyes even got some sympathy from Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

“It was not offside according to the rules,” the Dutchman said. “Do I like the rules? No. I do not like the rule, it is not a rule that helps the team wanting to attack… so I hate that rule, but the execution of the rule was fortunately for us well done in that situation.”

Before then the main talking point had been over Tarkowski’s reckless early challenge on Alexis Mac Allister. The Everton defender clearly won the ball, but caught the Argentinian high on the back of the calf with his follow through.

Barrott showed a yellow, a decision quickly upheld following a VAR check, but one few agreed with. Former Everton hard man Duncan Ferguson said it was a “straight red all day” on Sky Sports.

Slot, sent off for his protests when these sides met at Goodison Park in February, held his tongue.

“I don’t want to comment on the situation because so many already did and even people who are not liking Liverpool a lot are saying how clear and obvious it was,” he said.

Moyes was more open in his view.

“I thought at the time it was a brilliant tackle for a derby game,” he said. “You people are all asking for (physical play) and then when you get it you want a sending off, so be careful what you wish for.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (left) and Everton boss David Moyes had different views (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I thought it was a brilliant tackle, but since I’ve seen it and come back in we could have been lucky he didn’t get a red. It looked high but it depends what era you want to watch your football in.”

While he questioned the officials, Moyes had “no complaints” over the result away to a side now 12 points clear at the top, and Slot admitted Everton had made his players work hard for their win.

“It was hard fought but that is definitely not a surprise,” he said. “Nine games unbeaten, Everton, they hardly concede a goal, hardly ever conceded a chance… We had to be there many times and you hope one time it will be enough, and it was for Diogo.”