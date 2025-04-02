From Archie Vaughan to Rocky Flintoff – 5 potential County Championship stars

The Rothesay County Championship gets under way on April 4, heralding the start of a big cricketing summer in England and Wales.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five players primed to make their mark.

Ben McKinney (Durham)

England are currently resolute in their backing for opener Zak Crawley, but if a vacancy did appear at the top of the order there is a compelling candidate plying his trade at Chester-le-Street. Standing at an imposing 6ft 7in and just 20 years old, McKinney looks ready made for the world of ‘Bazball’. He struck a dazzling maiden first-class century against Nottinghamshire last season and hit all the right notes with a second-innings ton for England Lions against Australia A in January. Watch this space.

Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire)

Rocky Flintoff has wasted no time making his talent known (Joe Giddens/PA)

He does not even turn 17 until midway through the first game of the season, but the buzz around Andrew Flintoff’s son is already raging. He has been studiously kept away from the media glare so far but his talent is speaking for itself. Flintoff junior became the youngest ever player to score a second team century for Lancashire last summer – taking the record from his dad – and then ticked off the same achievement for England Lions on their winter tour of Australia. His trajectory is heading upwards at a rapid rate and he should see plenty of action this year.

Archie Vaughan (Somerset)

Vaughan had a breakthrough year in 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Like Flintoff, teenager Vaughan is another second generation starlet with family links to the 2005 Ashes. He recently followed in the footsteps of famous father Michael by captaining England Under-19s in South Africa, ending the tour with a series-clinching six-wicket haul. His off-spin should develop well at Taunton, where he can partner on helpful pitches with Jack Leach, but he is just as eager to make his name as genuine batter. As an all-round package, the sky is the limit.

Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

Tongue looked the part during an Ashes outing at Lord’s two years ago (Mike Egerton/PA)

Has barely bowled a ball in anger since a highly impressive Ashes outing at Lord’s in 2023, laid low pectoral and hamstring injuries. But the 27-year-old quick nudged his way to the top of England’s thinking before the likes of Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse ever got the call and will not have been forgotten. A long-awaited debut for Nottinghamshire awaits, having sat out his entire first season at Trent Bridge, and further honours will surely follow if he can stay strong and regain his previous form.

James Minto (Durham)

Left-arm pacers with genuine speed are catnip to selectors – as seen by Josh Hull’s fast-track England debut at the Oval in September. Durham’s pace production line has served one up in the form of 17-year-old Minto, who looks a wonderfully exciting prospect and is already the county’s youngest first-class cricketer. He may be used carefully this season given the strength of his team’s attack and a willingness not to overexpose him, but the tools to succeed are clearly there. Wickets came with ease on the pre-season tour of Zimbabwe and he is making a compelling claim for a place in the XI.