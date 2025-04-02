Emma Raducanu pulls out of GB squad for Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of Great Britain’s squad for next week’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers against Germany and the Netherlands.

Raducanu reached the quarter-finals of the Miami Open last week, the British number two’s deepest run at a WTA 1000 event and her best tournament performance since her stunning US Open triumph in 2021.

The 22-year-old has featured in seven events in a busy first three months of the year and the PA news agency understands she is taking a breather for the next two to three weeks to fit in a mini-training block.

She will not participate in any WTA tournaments during that time – and it is unclear when she intends to return to action – as well as withdrawing from Britain’s five-strong team for their Billie Jean King Cup double-header in the Netherlands.

“I recognise this has been a difficult decision for Emma,” Britain captain Anne Keothavong said on the Lawn Tennis Association’s X account.

“Of course you always miss a player of her quality on the team, we’ve seen what she can do in the past representing her country, but I have the utmost belief in the players who are travelling next week and will confirm a fifth player in due course.”

Emma Raducanu is back in the world’s top 50 after her run in Miami (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Raducanu was one of three top-100 singles players in Keothavong’s original full-strength team, with Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal selected alongside former world number 70 Harriet Dart and British doubles number one Olivia Nicholls.

Britain will compete in a new round-robin qualifying format, with the top nation heading to the finals later this year.

The remaining two teams will have to compete in play-offs for the chance to return to the qualifiers in 2026.