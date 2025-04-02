Charlotte Edwards: I’ll make England players more accountable for their fitness

England’s players will be held accountable for their fitness as new head coach Charlotte Edwards sets her sights on winning the World Cup later this year.

Edwards’ predecessor Jon Lewis admitted Australia were “much more athletic” during England’s 16-0 drubbing in the Ashes, while former spinner Alex Hartley questioned the team’s physical condition at the T20 World Cup.

The whitewash Down Under this winter resulted in the dismissal of Lewis and captain Heather Knight, whose futures were sealed by a recent England and Wales Cricket Board review.

Charlotte Edwards during a photocall at Lord’s (Ben Whitley/PA)

Among Edwards’ initial tasks will be to initiate a period of soul searching among her players in the hope it will inspire success in the 50-over showpiece being hosted by India in September and October.

“My first week next week will be profiling so I will judge for myself about where the team are with their fitness,” the former England skipper said.

“I will make the players more accountable for their fitness. There are many aspects to this. I know we’re closer than the 16-0 scoreline suggests.

“I wouldn’t have taken on this role if I didn’t think that in six months we could win the World Cup in India. We’ve got the playing group to do that.

Jon Lewis was let go after the Ashes drubbing (John Walton/PA)

“I’m really confident that after some time with this group we can turn things around very quickly.

“A lot of hard work, a lot of honesty and a lot of support from us as a coaching group and we’ll make strides pretty quickly.

“But the players need to be honest with themselves about how they’ve performed in recent times. And I need to be honest with them about where I think they’re at.”

Edwards has already identified who she would like to replace Knight as captain, with Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Kate Cross and Charlie Dean the main contenders.

Kate Cross could be among the contenders to be the next England captain (Damien Eagers/PA)

“It’s important that we get that person announced sooner rather than later. I imagine it will be in the next couple of weeks,” she said.

“I’ve got some conversations to have over the next week. I’m pretty clear on where I want to take the team and who I want to be involved.”

Edwards’ arrival will restore winning as the primary concern, with the drive to play thrilling cricket adopted by the previous regime no longer seen as paramount.

“There’s been this mantra of entertaining and inspiring for the last little while but for me it’s about winning games,” she said.

“I’m under no illusions, I’ve come into this role and it’s about winning. It’s my job to win games of cricket.

“We’ve got a really talented squad and some of the best players in the world and some really talented, high-potential young players who I’m looking forward to working with.

“Initially we’ve got to look at our 50 over game because that’s an area we’ve underperformed in for a while.

“The girls have had a decent amount of T20 cricket in recent times so the 50 over games is going to be my priority to make sure we’re prepared for the World Cup in India.”