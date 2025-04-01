Wolves take another step towards safety as Jorgen Strand Larsen downs West Ham

Jorgen Strand Larsen’s first-half strike moved Wolves 12 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a 1-0 home victory over West Ham.

Vitor Pereira’s side were five points adrift of safety when he replaced Gary O’Neil but successive league wins for the third time this season eased the Molineux club closer towards safety.

Evan Ferguson missed a glorious opportunity to give West Ham the lead on his first start for the club and the Hammers were punished by Larsen who put Wolves in front with his 10th goal of the campaign.

Marshall Munetsi fired against the upright which denied Wolves a second while they were on top and Graham Potter was forced to ring the changes with a triple substitution at the break.

Larsen failed to bury a second and Wolves were almost left to rue their missed chances when substitute Niclas Fullkrug headed on to the crossbar before he squandered a one-on-one in the last minute as Wolves were able to hang on for their first home win in two months.

The Hammers were almost gifted a chance to take the lead when Toti lost possession to Jarrod Bowen and the England winger broke and squared for Ferguson but he was unable to sort his feet out and direct his effort on target.

Wolves went ahead in the 21st minute when Emmanuel Agbadou found Larsen in space and the Norwegian turned and let fire from 20 yards with a strike that bounced off Max Kilman and beyond goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The hosts were inches away from a second. Larsen turned creator this time and rolled the ball into the path of Munetsi who had the beating of Areola but not the bar.

Wolves were well on top and looked to rubber stamp their first-half superiority with a second. Andre was next to have a go from distance but his effort flew harmlessly over the crossbar.

The hosts continued to probe for a second, this time Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s curling effort was only good enough to hit the side netting and the game threatened to boil over when Nelson Semedo and James Ward-Prowse came head to head.

For all of Wolves’ dominance they were still unable to put West Ham away and Larsen sliced wide after Matt Doherty pulled the ball back to him inside the six yard box.

Wolves began to invite pressure and the visitors almost found themselves level when Fullkrug looped a header on to the bar and Emerson was unable to turn in the rebound from close range.

West Ham should have had their equaliser when Toti gifted the ball to Tomas Soucek, but the substitute slammed into the sidenetting with the goal gaping.