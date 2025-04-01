Ineos and New Zealand Rugby reach settlement in sponsorship dispute

Manchester United co-owner Ineos and New Zealand Rugby have announced a settlement has been reached in their sponsorship contract dispute.

In February NZR, the federation responsible for the All Blacks team, said it had launched legal action against Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos after accusing the chemicals firm of failing to pay the first 2025 instalment of a six-year deal.

Ineos at the time said it had looked to “adjust” its sponsorship, with it having to implement “cost-saving measures” due the impact of “high energy costs and extreme carbon taxes” on its European businesses.

The deal included the All Blacks having Ineos displayed on their shorts (David Davies/PA)

A joint statement from the organisations late on Monday read: “New Zealand Rugby and INEOS can confirm that a settlement has been reached between the two parties.

“Whilst the details remain confidential, both organisations are satisfied with the outcome and acknowledge a desire to now move forward.”

Ineos, which took charge of footballing operations at United in February last year, struck the deal with NZR in 2021.

NZR’s statement in February read: “New Zealand Rugby is disappointed that Ineos has breached its sponsorship agreement.

“Most recently, it failed to pay the first instalment of the 2025 sponsorship, confirming its decision to exit our six-year agreement.

“Having learned of Ineos’ decision to walk away three years early, we have moved to protect the interests of New Zealand Rugby and the wider game.

“We have been left with no option but to launch legal proceedings to protect our commercial position.”

Ineos’ subsequent statement read: “Trading conditions for our European businesses have been severely impacted by high energy costs and extreme carbon taxes, along with much of the chemicals industry in Europe, which is struggling or shutting down. We are witnessing the deindustrialisation of Europe.

“As a result, we have had to implement cost-saving measures across the business. We sought to reach a sensible agreement with the All Blacks to adjust our sponsorship in light of these challenges.

“Unfortunately, rather than working towards a managed solution, New Zealand Rugby have chosen to pursue legal action against their sponsor.”