Barcelona announced as venue for England’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra

England head coach Thomas Tuchel’s first away game will be held in Barcelona rather than Andorra, UEFA has confirmed.

The new boss opened his reign with a pair of Wembley wins against Albania and Latvia as World Cup qualification got under way in March.

England return to action in June away to Andorra, where the Euro 2024 runners-up last visited in a World Cup qualifier in October 2021.

England won 5-0 in Andorra in October 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

The Andorran FA has yet to announce the venue but UEFA confirmed Tuchel’s side will play the June 7 fixture in Spain rather than in the principality.

The European governing body confirmed the RCDE Stadium, which is LaLiga side Espanyol’s home ground, is to host the Group K fixture.

PA understands Villa Park has been lined up for the reverse fixture against Andorra on September 6.

England will be away from Wembley for six months as they also play a home fixture at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground as Senegal come for a friendly on June 10.