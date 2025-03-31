Ruben Amorim tells Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes he is ‘not going anywhere’

Ruben Amorim has told Bruno Fernandes he is “not going anywhere” amid fresh speculation over the Manchester United captain’s future.

The 30-year-old has arguably been the best signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, scoring 95 goals in 277 appearances since joining from Portuguese giants Sporting in 2020.

Fernandes was handed the captaincy 20 months ago and, having spoken to the club after receiving an offer to leave, signed a new deal until at least 2027 last summer.

The Portugal international has been linked with a £90million move to Real Madrid in recent days, but Amorim said “no, it’s not going to happen” when that report was put to him.

The United boss revealed he has said as much to the player but knows they must strive to meet the skipper’s ambitions to win the biggest prizes.

“That is the challenge,” Amorim said. “I want Bruno here because maybe in the lowest moments of our season (he impressed). We want to win the Premier League again, so we want the best players to continue with us.

“He’s 29, I think, but he’s still so young because he plays 55 games every season. Between assists and goals, he’s there for 30 at least so he’s the type of player we want here so he’s not going anywhere.”

Asked how he could speak about Fernandes with such certainty, Amorim said: “We are in control of the situation and I feel that he is really happy here.

“Especially because he understands what we want to do and then I think he is one more supporter of Manchester United. He really feels it.

“Sometimes the frustration that you see, everybody sees, and says maybe it’s not a good thing in a captain, it’s a sign that he wants this so bad.

“This is the kind of player that we want and he’s not going anywhere because I’ve already told him!”

Fernandes’ future is certainly clearer than the likes of Marcus Rashford, who has made an encouraging start to a loan stint with Aston Villa that runs until the summer.

The 27-year-old scored his first goals since the move in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final win at Preston, which came hot on the heels of his England return.

“I know Rashford really well and everybody knows the talent that he has, so I already spoke about that,” Amorim said of Rashford, whose loan is understood to include a purchase option of around £40million.

“He’s a top player, if he wants, so I’m not surprised and it’s the same with Antony (at Real Betis). It’s a good thing we see our players doing well on loan in a different context. That can happen. It’s a good sign for the club.”

Quizzed on whether Rashford could still have a United future, Amorim said ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Nottingham Forest: “Guys, let’s focus on the game. We are really happy for our players that are on loan doing well.

“I’m planning the future, but I don’t want to talk about the future in this moment. I just want to focus on the game.”