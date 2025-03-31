Min Woo Lee claims first PGA Tour title in Houston

Min Woo Lee held off late surges from Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland to win the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Rory McIlroy shot a closing 64 to finish in a tie for fifth, but admitted he has been dealing with discomfort in his right elbow as he prepares for the US Masters.

Lee went into the final round with a four-stroke advantage and had stretched that to five on the back nine.

But after Woodland and Scheffler launched their late pushes, the Australian bogeyed the par five 16th to lead by a single stroke. He two putted from off the back of the 18th green to claim his first PGA Tour title.

“I had a lot of eyes on me obviously,” said Lee. “It was one of those where I think just everything aligned this week.”

Former US Open champion Woodland had eagled the 16th as he set the clubhouse target on 19-under-par by tying the course record with a 62. Second was his best result since having a brain tumour removed in 2023.

He was joined by Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who had tied the course record in the second round, after he rattled off four birdies in a row from the 13th in his 63.

McIlroy, who needed late birdies to ensure he made the cut on Friday, continued his improvement throughout the week with a 64 to finish five strokes off the pace.

The world number two, who has won twice this season, revealed he had been troubled by the elbow problem as he prepares for his latest bid to complete a career grand slam at Augusta.

Rory McIlroy hits from the 17th tee during the final round (Ashley Landis/AP)

“Get some treatment on that and make sure that’s OK going into Augusta,” McIlroy told the Golf Channel.

Despite that concern, McIlroy, who carded six birdies and an eagle in a round bookended with bogeys on the first and last holes, was focusing on his final preparations for the year’s first major tournament.

He said: “It was a solid week. Still don’t think my game is 100% under the control I would want, but it’s nice to have a week to work on some things.

“I’ve got my coach Michael Bannon coming in tomorrow, so we’ll be working at home and making sure game feels good going into the Masters.”