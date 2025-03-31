Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka ‘ready to go’ against Fulham after injury
The England winger has been sidelined since December with a hamstring tear.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed Bukayo Saka is available to make his return from injury against Fulham on Tuesday night.
Saka has been sidelined since December with a hamstring tear.
But speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash at the Emirates, Arteta said: “Bukayo is ready to go.”
Asked if the England international could start against the Cottagers, Arteta replied: “Yes.”