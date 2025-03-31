Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka ‘ready to go’ against Fulham after injury

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed Bukayo Saka is available to make his return from injury against Fulham on Tuesday night.

Saka has been sidelined since December with a hamstring tear.

But speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash at the Emirates, Arteta said: “Bukayo is ready to go.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could welcome back Bukayo Saka against Fulham (Nick Potts/PA)

Asked if the England international could start against the Cottagers, Arteta replied: “Yes.”