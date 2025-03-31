Manchester United’s injury issues easing ahead of Nottingham Forest trip

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United’s injury issues are beginning to ease ahead of Tuesday’s return to action at Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils have seven fixtures in April, including a crucial Europa League quarter-final against Lyon, and start with a return to the East Midlands 16 days after winning 3-0 at embattled Leicester.

Young defender Ayden Heaven went off on a stretcher at the King Power Stadium and remains out for Tuesday’s match at Forest, but Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire were back in training last week.

United goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton were also seen in training on Friday, with Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martinez remaining long-term absentees.

“Luke is not ready yet,” Amorim said. “We are starting doing some drills with the team, but we are building Luke.

“Mason Mount is feeling better, but he was already on the bench for the last game. I think Kobbie (Mainoo) is almost returning also, but he’s not ready for this game.

“Jonny Evans is recovering, Ayden is recovering. Licha is out. Maguire is also ready to go to the game. Yoro, yes.”

Asked about the severity of Heaven’s injury given the concerning way he left the field, Amorim said: “No, it was not so serious, so he’s recovering.

“He’s not ready to play, but he’s going to return this season for sure.”

Chido Obi, 17, will not be involved as he is playing for United in Monday’s FA Youth Cup semi-final at Aston Villa.