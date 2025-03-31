Man City suffer major injury blow with Erling Haaland set for stint on sidelines
Haaland suffered an ankle injury during City’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth on Sunday.
By contributor PA Sport Staff
Published
Manchester City have been dealt a major injury blow with Erling Haaland set for a spell on the sidelines.
The striker had just scored his 30th goal of the season to equalise when he was hurt in a challenge with Cherries midfielder Lewis Cook.
City say Haaland underwent initial tests on his ankle on Monday and will now see a specialist to determine the full extent of the injury.