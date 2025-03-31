Dani Hazell backs next women’s head coach to ‘put their mark on English cricket’

Durham head coach Dani Hazell has declined to rule herself out of the running for the vacant England job, a role she believes will allow someone “to put their mark on English cricket”.

Jon Lewis’ sacking after a miserable Ashes tour has created a high-profile vacancy at the exact moment the domestic women’s game is embarking on its own profound revamp – potentially awkward timing for some of those helping to launch the county structure.

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards is widely seen as the favourite to succeed Lewis despite her role in charge of the new Hampshire side, while Hazell has also been tipped as a possible candidate.

Jon Lewis paid the price for England’s 16-0 Ashes whitewash (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The 2017 World Cup winner has spent the winter preparing her hometown club for duty but, while she relishes that role, Hazell stopped short of taking her name out of England contention.

“Obviously there’s these things on the horizon that could happen in the future but I’m really happy to be home and really want to put Durham in a really good position in the next few years,” she told the PA news agency.

“I’m very, very happy at Durham at the moment. (England’s recruitment) is nothing to do with me. It’s well above my pay grade, all that.

“But it’s an opportunity for somebody to put their mark on on English cricket, especially now with the changing domestic game. You might see a slight change in how things are going about. The Ashes were very challenging for England, but sometimes… have you got a clean slate? You can really put your mark on it.”

Hazell played their majority of her international career under Edwards’ captaincy and had no qualms about adding an endorsement of her suitability for the role.

Edwards has yet to show her hand but has previously indicated she would do her best to help England bounce back from their recent struggles.

“I played under Lottie for many, many years and she was a brilliant leader when when I played with her,” said Hazell.

“She’s obviously now got a very good coaching CV and if that’s the direction that England go in, then I think she’ll only bring positives to it. I don’t have crystal balls and I can’t say what’s going to happen, but if that was the case, then I’m sure she’d do a really good job.”