Bukayo Saka ‘ready to go’ as Arsenal star gears up for injury comeback

Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka is “ready to go” after hailing his star winger’s imminent return as a massive boost for Arsenal.

Saka has been sidelined since December 21 after he suffered a hamstring tear at Crystal Palace.

But the 23-year-old is poised to end his 96-day absence in Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Fulham at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

Bukayo Saka was injury against Crystal Palace in December (Adam Davy/PA).

“Bukayo is ready to go,” said Arteta. “All the careful things he’s already done, so now it’s about putting him on the grass in the right moments.

“He’s pushing because he really wants it. We have to respect the time frame, but we have done everything and we even had to hold him back.

“It’s another massive weapon that we have. We know the impact that he’s had on the team and how important his role and his contribution is to our success, so great to have him back.”

Asked if Saka, who scored nine times before his injury setback, could start against Fulham, Arteta replied: “Yes.”

Arsenal have fallen all but out of Premier League contention in Saka’s absence – a run of 19 matches – with fellow winger Gabriel Martinelli having also been sidelined. Liverpool are 12 points clear of Arsenal, with only 27 to play for across the remaining nine matches.

Arteta has also had to operate without a recognised striker following injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

But Saka’s comeback arrives at a pivotal time, with Arsenal hosting Real Madrid in the opening leg of their Champions League quarter-final next Tuesday.

Saka could have two matches under his belt before the arrival of the 15-time European Cup winners, with Arsenal following their home clash against Fulham with a visit to Everton on Saturday.

And Arteta is confident the England international will be able to hit the ground running.

“He’s missed the thing that he loves the most in his life, which is to be around the team, to play, to train and to compete at the highest level and the fact that he’s able to come in the most important part of the season is a massive boost for him and the team as well,” added Arteta.

“He hasn’t played for three months but has played for the last 48 months. So three in 48 is a very small percentage.”

Arteta also moved to laud the arrival of Andrea Berta as their new sporting director.

The 53-year-old Italian, who spent 12 years with Atletico Madrid before leaving in January, succeeds former Arsenal midfielder Edu in the role. He officially started his new job on Sunday.

“It’s a big addition to the club, a big addition to a team that is already formed with a lot of great people,” said Arteta.

“He is very honest, very straightforward and has very clear vision of what he wants to do. He was so willing to join us, which is a very positive thing as well because he has many other possibilities and he’s chosen to come to us.

“And now it’s about us giving him the support and the understanding of the situation and context straight away. And for him to start to do what he’s already done for many, many years at the highest level, which has been very impressive.”