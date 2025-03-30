Marcus Rashford still looking to improve after firing Villa into FA Cup semis

Marcus Rashford feels his best is still to come after firing Aston Villa into the FA Cup semi-finals with his first two goals for the club.

The on-loan Manchester United forward struck twice in the space of five second-half minutes to set up a comfortable 3-0 victory for the midlands outfit in their last-eight tie at Championship Preston.

The England international, who had fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, has been rejuvenated by his temporary switch to Villa and expects to get even better.

The 27-year-old told the BBC: “It’s a great feeling. I feel like I’ve slowly been getting fitter and playing better football since I’ve been here.

“It’s obviously nice for a forward to get a goal so hopefully, it continues.

“I think I can still get fitter. I missed a lot of football before joining up with them. At the minute my body feels good, I’m injury free and I’m enjoying my football.”

Rashford opened the game up when he finally broke stubborn Preston’s resistance with his first goal after 58 minutes.

He added his second from the penalty spot soon after and Jacob Ramsey secured Villa’s first semi-final appearance for 10 years with a fine strike after 71 minutes.

Manager Unai Emery is pleased with the progress of Rashford but also feels there is more to come.

Emery, whose side will face Crystal Palace in the last four, said: “His commitment to work, to adapt quick is very important, and he’s doing it.

“To feel comfortable, playing in his best level, there is still work but today he did one step forward – getting confident, scoring goals.

Unai Emery has Aston Villa flying high this season (Martin Ricket/PA)

“He was obviously getting better but this was one more forward in his adaptation and helping us.”

Emery added, however, it was “not yet” the right time to discuss whether Rashford might make his move permanent.

Rashford’s form is one of a number of reasons why Villa have cause for optimism in the final weeks of the season.

As well as a trip to Wembley, the club also face Paris St Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals and are still in contention for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

Emery said: “We can take two objectives through the FA Cup – to get a trophy and play in Europe. In a case like that, it’s fantastic.

“To be consistent in Premier League is really the (main) objective we have but being like we are now, in the FA Cup, we have to enjoy with the supporters because this competition means a lot for them.”

Preston repelled Villa with a spirited display in the first half but the visitors’ quality eventually proved too much, ending the hosts’ best cup run since 1966.

North End boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “That five-minute spell took the game away from us – bang, bang and the game’s gone.

“Until then I was pleased. You can’t hide your disappointment but I’m proud of everyone connected with the club today.

“It certainly whets the appetite. I’d love to see Deepdale like this more often.”