Chris Wood ‘not good’ as Nottingham Forest sweat on top scorer’s hip injury

Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup success was tempered by a gloomy injury update on top scorer Chris Wood.

The Reds were without Wood on Saturday when they beat Brighton on penalties to reach the semi-finals for the first time in 34 years.

The striker suffered a hip injury on international duty with New Zealand, and boss Nuno Espirito Santo said his condition is “not good”.

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo had to do without Chris Wood for their FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton (Adam Davy/PA)

“Let’s wait and see,” he added. “It is going to be day by day we have to assess him.

“It is all about the pain he has. It was a big impact on his hip and it is very painful.

“We have to assess him. We are gutted that Chris was not here with us.”

Champions League hopefuls Forest host Manchester United on Tuesday, but asked if Wood could be available, Nuno said: “I cannot answer that.

“I don’t know, I’m not sure. It is going to be day by day.”

Forest battled through to the last four of the FA Cup after a goalless draw at the Amex Stadium, triumphing 4-3 on penalties.

Goalkeeper Matz Sels, the hero of shoot-outs in the previous rounds against Exeter and Ipswich, saved from Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez, leaving captain Ryan Yates to slam home the final spot-kick.

It meant Brighton were denied a third semi-final appearance in seven years, and boss Fabian Hurzeler will now concentrate on their bid to qualify for Europe via the Premier League.

“We’re disappointed but the main things now is to show a reaction, recover good and focus on the next challenge on Wednesday against Aston Villa,” he said.