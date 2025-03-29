Man Utd fan group planning sit-in protest against owners during Manchester derby

Manchester United fan group The 1958 are planning a sit-in protest at next weekend’s Manchester derby after they and breakaway club FC United held a joint protest against the Glazers on Saturday.

The 1958 organised the biggest anti-ownership demonstration since Sir Jim Ratcliffe became co-owner when Arsenal visited Old Trafford 20 days ago, and they continued their fight seven miles away at FC United’s Broadhurst Park ground on Saturday.

The Glazers’ takeover was the catalyst to the foundation of FCUM in 2005 and The 1958 joined them in their stand against the ownership and current situation around Manchester United as part of the first ‘United United Day’ in six years.

The fan-owned club and protest group linked up at the Northern Premier League Premier Division match against Stockton Town – a show of solidarity that will be followed by another demonstration during next Sunday’s Premier League derby at home to Manchester City.

Steve Crompton, spokesman for The 1958, said: “I think probably one of the most impactful (protests) we did was the sit-in, and we will be running another one of those against City next weekend.”

The last Old Trafford sit-in was in August 2023, when thousands of fans stayed behind following a comeback win against Nottingham Forest.

There will be millions of eyes on next weekend’s Manchester derby, which will be United’s first match since season ticket price increases were announced, including large hikes for some senior supporters.

Chris Haymes of The 1958 group said: “We’re going to get people to sit in their seats.

“MUST (Manchester United Supporters Trust) did a flash survey and they reckon there’s going to be about 7,000 concessions, OAP people, who are not going to renew their season tickets.

“So, they’re trying to price them out of their seats, so we’re going to tell you to sit in your seat, stay in your seat. That’s your seat that you paid for. You probably have done for last 50 or 60 years. After that game, we’re going to stay in that seat.”

The pair were speaking at Broadhurst Park, where there were chants, flags and banners calling for the Glazers to leave outside the ground two hours before kick-off. Ratcliffe was also subject of some fan ire at a match that attracted a crowd of 2,357.

A couple of hundred fans were joined by more inside the ground, where The 1958 and FCUM chairman Nick Boom hosted a Q&A.

FCUM said The 1958 were the first fan group to formally contact them since their foundation and Boom believes they are “fighting a worthy battle”, including seeking to form a coalition of United groups.

FC United of Manchester chairman Nick Boom (right), 1958 members Steve Crompton (left) and Chris Holmes speak to supporters during a Manchester United ownership protest at Broadhurst Park (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think there’s a point where a lot of supporters feel they’re powerless,” Boom said. “At FC United we’ll argue unity is strength. We’re a cooperative here at FC and it’s our greatest strength. It’s our people.

“But I think these guys (The 1958) who are leading with their chin at the moment, everyone’s having a swing at them about what they’re not doing, but they’re putting themselves out there.

“That’s why at FC United we looked at each other and went ‘do you know what, these guys deserve some admiration for what they’re doing – they’re being courageous and, you know, we need to be courageous’.

“Because some of our fanbase might think ‘why are we reconnecting with United, it’s not our battle?’ But, actually, it’s a battle for football. It transcends football clubs. It’s about football fans.

“We stand with these guys, and we’ll get behind the charter around those sort of key pillars that we talked about, affordable football, etc.”