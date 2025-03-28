Liam Lawson’s confidence was damaged says Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko says Liam Lawson’s damaged self-confidence is the reason he was axed after just two races but insists his replacement Yuki Tsunoda will be given until the end of the season to prove himself.

Lawson was promoted from Racing Bulls, ahead of Tsunoda, to replace Sergio Perez for the 2025 season after just 11 races in Formula One.

But he crashed out on his Red Bull debut in Melbourne before qualifying last for both the sprint and the main event in China – going on to finish 12th in the race.

The New Zealander has been sent back to Racing Bulls and Tsunoda – who has been at the junior team since 2021 – will step up to partner world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull ahead of his home race in Japan on April 6.

Helmut Marko (left) with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner (David Davies/PA)

Marko, 81, admits the Red Bull car is “difficult to drive” but says Lawson’s confidence was beyond repair.

“His performance was unfortunately not good enough and that comes from self-confidence,” Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

“We were worried that his self-confidence is so damaged that he could not bring his normal performance. We have to have two drivers for the constructors championship and also to support Max.

“Yuki has until the end of the season because we believe he can do the job.”

Yuki Tsunoda will partner Max Verstappen (David Davies/PA)

Marko believes Lawson can “recover and start again” at Racing Bulls, pointing out that established F1 drivers such as Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon have rebuilt their careers after the same demotion.

But the Austrian concedes that Red have made errors in their decision-making, adding: “Yes I would say we made a mistake.”

Team principal Christian Horner said Red Bull had a “duty of care” for Lawson, who admitted the decision had been tough.

“Being a @redbullracing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It’s tough, but I’m grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point. To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world.”

Verstappen held off the title charge of Lando Norris last season to clinch a fourth successive world title but has now only won two of the last 16 races as his previously-dominant machinery has dropped off the pace.

Marko admits that Red Bull need to provide him with a winning car in order to ensure he remains with the team.

“We know that if we don’t deliver for Max, all the top drivers have performances clauses in their contract,” he said.

“So it’s just two races, we are eight points behind. And the whole team is focused to achieve this fifth title.”