Red Bull replace Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda after two races

Liam Lawson’s dramatic axing after just two races with Red Bull has been confirmed by the Formula One team.

Red Bull said they had a “duty of care to protect” Lawson after demoting him to Racing Bulls and replacing him with Yuki Tsunoda for the Japanese driver’s home race in Suzuka a week on Sunday.

New Zealander Lawson’s time at Red Bull was plunged into uncertainty after a desperate weekend in China. He qualified last for both the sprint race and the Grand Prix. He also crashed out on his debut for Red Bull in Melbourne a week earlier.

Lawson crashed on his Red Bull debut in Melbourne (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Lawson then finished 12th in the main event in Shanghai, 81 seconds behind winner Oscar Piastri, and team principal Christian Horner refused to confirm that he would remain in their car for a third appearance in Japan.

A decision was taken in the aftermath of Sunday’s race by Red Bull to send Lawson back to Racing Bulls and promote Tsunoda, who had originally been overlooked for the seat.

“It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch,” explained Horner in a statement released by Red Bull on Thursday.

“We came into the 2025 season with two ambitions, to retain the world drivers’ championship and to reclaim the world constructors’ title and this is a purely sporting decision.

“We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki’s experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car. We welcome him to the team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21.

Yuki Tsunoda will be thrown into the Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen (David Davies/PA)

“We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, an environment and a team he knows very well.”

Following just 11 appearances across two seasons for the team’s junior outfit, Lawson, 23, was thrust into the Red Bull cockpit this year after Sergio Perez was dropped following four seasons with the team. Perez had only signed a two-year deal to remain with Red Bull midway through last season.

But Lawson will now attempt to save his career at Racing Bulls with Tsunoda, who has spent four seasons at RB, paired alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Red Bull dominated F1 following a change to the regulations in 2022 but they have fallen off the pace over the last 12 months with Verstappen taking just two wins from his past 16 appearances.

However, Verstappen remains second to Lando Norris in the championship standings after out-performing his machinery to finish runner-up and fourth at the opening two rounds of the new season.