Premier League clubs to get an early mini transfer window due to Club World Cup

Premier League clubs have agreed to take advantage of an early summer transfer window created by FIFA which could pave the way for Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup.

Clubs in the English top flight will now be able to recruit and retain players in a special window between June 1 and 10.

The exceptional registration period was approved by the FIFA Council last October and is open to any national association which has teams involved in this summer’s Club World Cup, which starts on June 14.

It could allow Real to register Alexander-Arnold for the tournament in the United States amid reports the Liverpool defender has agreed a contract with the reigning European champions. La Liga clubs have also agreed to take advantage of the early window.

FIFA regulations limit closed-season transfer windows to a maximum of 12 weeks, so the Premier League window will be closed again from June 11 to 15, and reopen on June 16 all the way through to Monday, September 1.

The 2024 summer transfer window opened on June 14.