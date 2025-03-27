Charlie Dean ‘wouldn’t say no’ to replacing Heather Knight as England captain

Charlie Dean is uncertain if she is ready to step up as England captain but “wouldn’t say no” if asked to pick up the baton.

The spin-bowling all-rounder has been namechecked by former internationals Lydia Greenway and Alex Hartley as a potential candidate to succeed Heather Knight in the aftermath of England’s Ashes whitewash, joining the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones and Sophie Ecclestone in the conversation.

At the age of 24 she already has 82 international caps across all three formats and has experience as skipper with London Spirit in the Hundred and England A.

Charlie Dean has been tipped as a possible England captain (John Walton/PA)

Dean offered a cautious take when the idea that she could inherit the team was put to her at Somerset’s pre-season media day, telling BBC Sport: “Leadership is something I’m growing into – I wouldn’t say no, but whether now is the right time, I’m not sure.

“I’ve had no real conversations about it. It’s one of the biggest compliments you can get, being held in that regard.

“But it’s about getting a bit more experience in those positions so that if you do get asked, you can give 100 per cent to it.”

Charlotte Edwards is the leading candidate to take over as head coach (Mike Egerton/PA)

The decision is not likely to be immediate, with the England and Wales Cricket Board keener to install a replacement for sacked head coach Jon Lewis first then address the captaincy.

Former captain and Hampshire coach Charlotte Edwards is the runaway favourite but the ECB is maintaining that it will not be offering “a running commentary” on recruitment – including questions over observing its commitment to the Rooney Rule.

Dean played under Edwards at Southern Vipers and gave her a clear endorsement, adding: “The way she inspires greatness and interacts with her players is second to none. There is a reason why her name is being mentioned so much.”