Red Bull set to drop Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda stepping up for Japanese GP

Red Bull’s dramatic decision to drop Liam Lawson after just two races is set to be confirmed within the next 48 hours, the PA news agency understands.

Lawson, 23, is expected to be replaced by Racing Bulls’ Yuki Tsunoda for the Japanese driver’s home race in Suzuka a week on Sunday.

New Zealander Lawson’s time at Red Bull was already looking increasingly uncertain after a desperate weekend in China. He qualified last for both the sprint race and the Grand Prix. He also crashed out on his debut for Red Bull in Melbourne a week earlier.

Lawson crashed on his Red Bull debut in Melbourne (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Lawson finished 12th in the main event in Shanghai, 81 seconds behind winner Oscar Piastri, and team principal Christian Horner refused to confirm he would remain in their car for a third appearance in Japan.

A decision was taken in the aftermath of Sunday’s race by Red Bull to send Lawson back to Racing Bulls, and promote Tsunoda, who had originally been overlooked for the seat.

It means Tsunoda, 24, will be paired alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen for his home round.

Following just 11 appearances across two seasons for the team’s junior outfit, Lawson was thrust into Red Bull cockpit this year after Sergio Perez was dropped following four seasons with the team. Perez had only signed a two-year deal to remain with Red Bull midway through last season.

Yuki Tsunoda looks set to be thrown into the Red Bull seat (David Davies/PA)

Red Bull dominated Formula One following a change to the regulations in 2022, but they have fallen off the pace over the last 12 months with Verstappen taking just two wins from his past 16 appearances.

However, Verstappen remains second to Lando Norris in the championship standings after out-performing his machinery to finish runner-up and fourth at the opening two rounds of the new season.

Red Bull did not comment when contacted by PA.