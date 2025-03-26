Iga Swiatek given additional security after ‘disturbance during training’

Five-time grand-slam champion Iga Swiatek has received “additional security” at the Miami Open after a spectator was reported for threatening behaviour.

The PA news agency understands the incident occurred last week and Swiatek’s team immediately informed tournament organisers alongside the WTA.

Enhanced security has followed for world number two Swiatek, who is the second high-profile player in recent weeks to be disturbed by a spectator after a man displaying “fixated behaviour” approached Emma Raducanu at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

A spokesperson for Swiatek’s team told PA: “Security is a top priority.

“We monitor the network to catch these types of issues. Constructive criticism is one thing and threats, hate speech or even disturbance during training is another – this cannot be condoned.

“We reported the matter to the tournament organiser, as well as to the WTA, which reacted immediately and took additional precautions, such as additional security, for which we are very grateful.

“Ensuring the safety of the players is crucial. They are the ones at the centre of the event and it is our job to protect them.”

Swiatek has yet to win her first title of 2025 but has progressed through to the Miami Open quarter-finals.