Andy Farrell ‘open minded’ about picking France-based players for Lions tour

Andy Farrell is open to picking players based in France, including his son Owen, for this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour to Australia.

Farrell confirmed on Wednesday that Richard Wigglesworth, Simon Easterby, John Dalziel, John Fogarty and Andrew Goodman will be his assistant coaches for the visit Down Under – and then immediately turned his attention to squad selection.

An initial long list of around 75 names was drawn up by the management team when they gathered together for the first time in London’s Rosewood Hotel on Tuesday.

Included in the conversation were those competing in the Top 14, even though the scheduling of the French league means anyone appearing in the final would miss the first two fixtures in Dublin and Perth.

Toulouse duo Blair Kinghorn and Jack Willis are the most likely to be involved in that game, while Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes and Owen Farrell also play for clubs across the Channel.

“We’re open minded about all of that,” said Farrell, who announces his final squad on May 8.

“We could have a conversation with some clubs over there, they might release them. These things will be ongoing.

“It’s just the dynamics of what the team needs at the time when we get to the point of pulling the trigger as far as May 8 is concerned.”

The identity of the three fly-halves is among the fiercest areas of debate, with three-time Lions tourist Owen Farrell in contention even though his debut season at Racing 92 has been affected by a groin injury and the Parisians’ poor form.

Owen Farrell could earn a Lions call-up despite form despite a difficult season since leaving Saracens (Joe Giddens/PA)

When asked about the possibility of taking his son to Australia, Andy Farrell replied: “Same as everyone else. He’s just coming back from injury. You keep an eye on everything, so yeah.”

Every home country is represented in the Lions’ coaching team except Wales, who were condemned to a second successive wooden spoon finish in the Six Nations having collapsed to 17 successive defeats.

Farrell refused to consider nationality when choosing his assistants and will unapologetically adopt the same approach to squad selection.

“I know that’s idealistic for everyone (to have all four nations represented), but surely this has to be done on merit for who fits?” he said.

“Imagine not going on a Lions tour because someone thinks that somebody else not as good deserves a place because of the (national) dynamics. Surely that’s not fair.”

Farrell insists there are four to six contenders for the captaincy, which will also be announced on May 8, and outlined the attributes he wants from his skipper. Ireland’s Caelan Doris and Maro Itoje of England are the front runners.

“He’s got to be highly respected within the group and a person who is more than comfortable of being himself within that,” he said.

“Obviously he’s got to have the respect, not just as a player and not just as a leader within the changing room, but as a leader in the way that he handles himself in the entirety of what a Lions captain should be.”

The Lions are considering staging a warm-up game against France on their next tour to New Zealand in 2029, the PA news agency understands.