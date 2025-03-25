Sarina Wiegman: Chloe Kelly and Beth Mead will add quality for England

England boss Sarina Wiegman says the inclusion of Arsenal duo Chloe Kelly and Beth Mead will bring added quality into the squad for their Nations League double-header with Belgium.

Kelly was not named in the initial Lionesses squad for the February matches against Spain and Portugal but was eventually drafted in to replace her injured Gunners team-mate Mead.

Wiegman has named both wingers in her latest announcement and, with Kelly enjoying more minutes at Arsenal following her loan move from Manchester City in January, the England manager believes they can “harm” Belgium.

Asked what Mead and Kelly will bring to the team, she said: “Quality. What you see at Arsenal is they swap around a bit.

Chloe Kelly and Beth Mead applaud the fans (Nigel French/PA)

“They are totally different wing players so they bring something different which helps the team. That’s what I expect with them two, that we have opportunities up front that we can use and harm the opponent.

“It’s important because you get in a rhythm. What we want is she shows her qualities and she’s at her best because it will help the team.

“You need the minutes and you can tell she’s enjoying it now.”

Tottenham forward Jess Naz has lost her place in the squad alongside the injured pair of Laura Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace.

Wiegman thinks the 24-year-old Naz has suffered with her performances recently but has still got her in mind for future internationals.

She added: “There’s no injury concerns, that’s based on selection.

“There is high competition and I think Naz had been struggling with form and hopefully she gets that back but she is close to selection.”

England began their Group A3 fixtures in February with a 1-1 draw in Portugal before beating Spain 1-0 at Wembley.

The Lionesses will take on Belgium at Ashton Gate on April 4, then again in Leuven four days later.

Wiegman says the result over world champions Spain will bring more confidence into the team before the clashes against Belgium.

She added: “I think a lot of confidence, we showed we are still a top team. We had a bit of disappointment against Portugal but I think tactically they did a couple of things really well and we had to adapt to that.

“That was a different game. In between these games we had some team meetings and conversations and you could see and feel on the pitch we fought for this win (against Spain).

“We knew it was a very competitive game because Spain are the world champions so that brings confidence to the team.

“Belgium will give us different challenges and we have to adapt again. It’s going to be two tough games but we’re looking forward to meeting up with the team again.”