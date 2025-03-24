Morgan Rogers handed first England start against Latvia

Morgan Rogers was handed his first England start in the World Cup qualifier against Latvia at Wembley.

The Aston Villa playmaker had made three substitute appearances but made the starting XI for the first time as Thomas Tuchel made four changes to the side which beat Albania 2-0 in Friday.

Reece James, Marc Guehi and Jarrod Bowen were the other men to come into the side, with Tuchel looking at other options.

Kyle Walker, Dan Burn, Curtis Jones and Phil Foden all dropped out.

Marcus Rashford retained his place, despite Tuchel saying he was not “impactful” against Albania, while Myles Lewis-Skelly retained his place at left-back after his record-breaking debut on Friday.

Victory for England in their first-ever meeting with Latvia would put them well on the way to World Cup qualification in Group K.