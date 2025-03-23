You need to be uncomfortable – Declan Rice wants England spurred on by criticism

England midfielder Declan Rice says being able to take criticism from new boss Thomas Tuchel could be the “kick up the a***” which helps them finally win a trophy.

Tuchel has come into the job with a no-nonsense approach as he aims to complete his mission of winning the World Cup next summer.

The German has already spoken candidly about issues, such as England’s approach in Euro 2024 under Sir Gareth Southgate and Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford’s ineffective performance in Friday’s game against Albania.

And Rice is all for some harsh home truths if it results in them lifting major silverware for the first time since 1966.

“I think you need that. You can’t be comfortable. This is top level international football,” he said.

“Me personally, I would rather be told that by the manager than it be hidden. I would rather that, because then it’s going to give me a kick up the a***.

“It depends on the player. For me, of course, you’d think, ‘alright’. But also it would, for me personally, spur me on to want to do even better.

“Even with the manager, working with him this week, he isn’t going to take any nonsense. He knows that he’s here to win the World Cup.

Rice says he would use criticism from Tuchel as motivation (John Walton/PA)

“That’s what we want to do as a group. And to do that, you need to push everyone, and you need to be uncomfortable.

“And if you’re too comfortable, you’re not going to get anywhere. And I think he knows that. So I think how he’s been with us this week, this week has been really, really positive.

“As a group that’s the next step we can take in terms of getting over the line, being uncomfortable with each, pushing each other to the max to get the most out of each other.

“You only get one career and we’ve already lost two finals. We are all getting older. We’ve got a World Cup to come, a Euros and the quality in the group is there.

“It’s just about getting over the line and getting that first one and I have full belief in Thomas and in the group that we can definitely achieve good things. But we need to keep working.”

Tuchel wants his squad to build a “brotherhood” who can have uncomfortable conversations (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tuchel ended Jordan Henderson’s 18-month exile from international football, and recalled Kyle Walker for the first time since the summer Euros, in a bid to bring more leadership to the squad.

Rice admits he is one of the players who needs to step up.

“To be fair, this year at Arsenal I’ve taken that step a lot more than in the past, but definitely something I can improve on in my game for sure, is the leadership side of stuff,” he said.

“Walks is obviously very, very good at it. He’s been there, done it, won the lot.

“Henderson’s one of the best I have seen. I love Hendo. I love playing with him. He helps you so much.

“Harry Kane, again, on the pitch constantly talking. Really, really good.”