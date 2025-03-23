Steve Clarke identifies lessons to learn before Scotland meet Greece again

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke hopes there is a silver lining from their heavy home defeat by Greece after appearing to learn immediate lessons.

Clarke’s side were relegated from the top tier of the Nations League after losing 3-0 in their play-off second leg at Hampden.

Scotland had gone into the game on a high after winning 1-0 in the away leg on Thursday but they were two down on aggregate inside 46 minutes and never looked like getting back into the game.

Scotland were well beaten at Hampden (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ryan Christie returned from suspension to replace Lewis Ferguson but Clarke otherwise kept the same team that played in Piraeus while Greece made six changes including handing a debut to 17-year-old goalscorer Konstantinos Karetsas, whose half-time introduction had inspired Greece on Thursday.

“We didn’t have enough energy in the team,” Clarke said. “Greece had more energy. They were a little bit sharper. The best team won on the night.”

Scotland also travel to Greece in the World Cup qualifiers on November 15 and Clarke hinted he would look at making more changes before their final group game at Hampden three days later.

When asked if he might have freshened things up more, Clarke said: “It’s possible. With hindsight, everything’s possible. The boys assured me they were all fit and well.

Greece celebrate their victory (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I think the first goal gave them a lift. Their first dangerous foray forward, they scored with that. After that, it became a long night for us. I could have done with a few more legs on the team, to be honest.

“It might work in our favour, actually, because we have to do a similar trip in November out to Greece.

“It may be something to look at, the fact that you go out there, you put in a big shift out there, you have the long travel back. Maybe we weren’t quite recovered in time for the game. Not everybody, but some people.

“It’s something that I can certainly look at and try and address.”

Scott McTominay went close early on for Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland started on the front foot with Scott McTominay looking dangerous but a lack of tracking back cost them as they conceded two first-half goals. A loose pass from Christie then gifted Greece a third.

Clarke said: “I thought the back four did reasonably OK. I was disappointed with the defending of the team. We defended as a team from back to front on Thursday night in Greece. We didn’t do that in this game and that’s why we got punished.”

Clarke added: “Greece came here and laid down a marker. We know what to expect when they come back in October. We’ll be ready.

“To finish such a positive Nations League campaign on such a low note and such a poor performance is something that will hurt the players. We’ve got plenty of time to stew on it before our next competitive game.

Impressive teenager Konstantinos Karetsas scored Greece’s second goal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We’ve got two friendlies in June. We have to address one or two things and try to be better going forward.”

It was a record fifth consecutive away win for Greece, whose starting line-up had an average age of less than 23.

Head coach Ivan Jovanovic said: “The expectations have continued to increase but the team is continuing to meet them.

“We have a young group of players but the future is in their hands. I feel I am fortunate to have these young players available.”