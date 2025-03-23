Jofra Archer concedes 76 runs in four overs to record IPL’s most expensive spell

England paceman Jofra Archer recorded the most expensive spell in Indian Premier League history after being smashed for 76 in his four overs.

Mohit Sharma held the previous IPL record of 73, from last year, but Archer suffered at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad trio of Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.

Head hit a six and four fours as Archer’s first over went for 23, although his second only cost a mere 12.

However, Ishan clubbed three sixes in his third over with the final six balls going for 19, although there were also four byes conceded off a full toss no-ball in a chaotic conclusion to his spell.

As a result, the Rajasthan Royals conceded 286 – the second-highest score in IPL history.

However, Archer’s IPL landmark – which included four sixes, 10 fours and just one dot ball – was well short of the world record belonging to Gambia’s Musa Jobarteh, who conceded 93 against Zimbabwe in October.