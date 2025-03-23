Great Britain’s Neil Gourley wins world indoor 1500m silver

Britain’s Neil Gourley was thrilled after winning a silver medal in the men’s 1500 metres at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

The 30-year-old from Glasgow came in behind Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win Britain’s first indoor medal at the distance in 32 years.

“It feels really good,” he told BBC Sport.

“A couple of weeks ago I came away really disappointed with the European indoors race and I came here with a point to prove, just to myself.

“It was a change in tactics today. It was a case of if you can’t beat him (Ingebrigtsen), join him.

“It worked out better today because it meant I fed off his momentum and I felt much better doing it that way. I just left a little too much to do in the home straight to catch him.”

Ingebrigtsen’s victory saw him complete the indoor double of 1500m and 3,000m in Nanjing.

There was also a bronze medal for Britain with Georgia Hunter Bell third in the women’s 1500m behind Ethiopians Gudaf Tsegay and Diribe Welteji.