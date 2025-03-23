Dominant Emma Raducanu races into last 16 in Miami

Emma Raducanu produced a blistering display to reach the last 16 of the Miami Open.

Raducanu was 6-1 3-0 up against in-form McCartney Kessler before the American retired from the contest.

The completely dominant British number two recovered from dropping her opening service game to win the next eight games before Kessler called it a day.

Raducanu backed up her stunning victory over Emma Navarro – her first against a top-10 player in her career – to set up a last-16 meeting with either Mirra Andreeva or Amanda Anisimova.

Raducanu said: “It’s never a way any athlete wants to win a match. I wish McCartney a speedy recovery.

“She’s in such good form right now. Playing so well. Playing so aggressive. We both had long last matches and, yeah, it’s a tough physical sport. I wish her all the best.”