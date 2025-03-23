Anthony Gordon forced to pull out of England squad with hip problem

Injury has forced Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon to pull out of England’s squad for the World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

The 24-year-old came off the bench late in Friday’s 2-0 win over Albania but sustained a hip problem which saw him limp off down the tunnel at the final whistle.

Gordon underwent a scan on Saturday and as a result has been sent back to Newcastle to begin treatment.

After Friday’s victory new head coach Thomas Tuchel said of Gordon: “He looks injured. First of all I thought it’s his stomach but it’s his hip and it does not look good. It’s a bit worrying, yeah.”

In a statement on Sunday England said: “Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from Three Lions camp having sustained an injury during Friday night’s 2-0 win over Albania. The forward has returned to Newcastle United for further assessment.”