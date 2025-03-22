Our hearts are broken – Boxing great George Foreman dies aged 76

Former two-time world heavyweight champion George Foreman has died at the age of 76, his family announced.

A post on the American’s Instagram account said he died peacefully on Friday surrounded by family.

“Our hearts are broken,” the post said.

“With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.

“A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name — for his family.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honour the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Foreman was an Olympic gold medallist in 1968 before claiming his first heavyweight title with a stoppage win over Joe Frazier in 1973.

He lost the belt a year later to Muhammad Ali in the ‘Rumble In the Jungle’ bout held in the African nation then known as Zaire.

His second championship came more than two decades later at the age of 45, with a stunning knockout win over Michael Moorer in 1994 making him the oldest heavyweight champion ever.

He retired from the sport in 1997 with a record of 76 wins – 68 by knockout – and just five losses.

Foreman found tremendous success in the business world after his retirement, with his popular George Foreman Grill selling in the millions.

He was married five times and is survived by 12 children.

Tributes began to pour in following the news, with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson saying Foreman’s “contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten”.

Top Rank chief executive Bob Arum said: “George was a great friend to not only myself but my entire family. We’ve lost a family member and are absolutely devastated.”

Ex-NBA player Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who won five titles with Los Angeles Lakers, said it was a “pleasure getting to know (Foreman) not only as a boxer but as a man”.

He wrote on X: “I was really sad to hear the news that one of my boxing heroes, George Foreman, passing away.

“I attended so many of George’s championship fights over his career. He was a knockout artist in the ring, and it was a pleasure getting to know him not only as a boxer but as a man.

“After leaving the ring, he turned into an amazing businessman — I even bought one of the first George Foreman grills! (Johnson’s wife) Cookie and I will be praying for his family during this time.”

Actor John Cusack said: “Beyond a living legend in the ring – just a wonderful spirit – an incredibly kind generous man — in person. I always remember every encounter with great gratitude — it was an honour to know him.”

Charles Barkley, Hall of Fame NBA player, said the loss “just hurts”.

“I got to know Mr Foreman a little bit, seeing him at all the boxing matches and I always picked his brain about trying to be an entrepreneur when your career is over,” he said.

“It hurts a lot because he was obviously one of the greatest boxers ever, but just a gentle man, was a pastor. This just hurts.”