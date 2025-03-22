Michael van Gerwen comes from behind to beat Niko Springer at European Trophy

Michael van Gerwen fought back to avoid an upset as he edged past Germany’s Niko Springer in the second round of the European Trophy in Gottingen.

Having been 3-0 and 5-3 down, two-time champion Van Gerwen turned things around to triumph 6-5 and will now face Gian van Veen – a 6-4 victor over Josh Rock – in the last 16.

He said in quotes on pdc.tv: “We all know how good Niko Springer is and I had to fight really hard.

“I had to battle and that gives me energy – but I think there’s a lot more in the tank. I’m going to make sure I keep my focus.”

Luke Humphries saw off Boris Krcmar 6-4 after the Croatian battled back from 3-0 down to draw level.

World number one Humphries said: “I thought he played really well and I had to pull out some of my best stuff.

“I’m playing OK but I’m not getting results. It wasn’t my best performance but I love the European Tour – I really feel up for it this weekend, I really want to prove something to myself and go on a decent run.”

Humphries’ third round opponent is Michael Smith, who defeated Ricardo Pietreczko 6-2.

German number one Martin Schindler powered past Jonny Clayton 6-1, and Jermaine Wattimena recorded 111.07, the second-highest average of his career, as he beat Chris Dobey 6-4.

Those making safe progress also included Rob Cross, Dave Chisnall, Gerwyn Price, Nathan Aspinall and Gary Anderson, victors over Andrew Gilding, Ricky Evans, Ryan Searle, Ritchie Edhouse and Luke Woodhouse respectively.

As well as Clayton, Dobey and Rock, Peter Wright was among the seeds bowing out, losing 6-4 to Mike De Decker.