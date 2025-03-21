Who could take over as England Women coach following Jon Lewis sacking?

England Women are looking for a new head coach after sacking Jon Lewis in the aftermath of their Ashes humiliation.

Charlotte Edwards

Former captain Edwards would be a popular appointment (Mike Egerton/PA)

If Edwards could be persuaded to take the job, the former captain would surely be a logical choice. The 45-year-old spent a decade as skipper and knows the demands of the job inside out. She took herself out of contention last time out and has only improved her CV since, collecting winners’ trophies in the Hundred, the Women’s Premier League and Big Bash League. Will the call of duty draw her in?

Jonathan Batty

Batty (batting) plying his trade for Gloucestershire in his playing days (Nick Potts/PA)

The former Surrey wicketkeeper has built an impressive career in the women’s game, lifting the inaugural Hundred trophy with Oval Invincibles in 2021 and then defending the crown the following year. Like Edwards, the 50-year-old has also worked Down Under in the BBL with Melbourne Stars and is well connected to the current generation of players.

Matthew Mott

Mott has already had one job at the ECB (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mott’s time in charge of England Men’s white-ball side ended in disappointment, but he could still build a persuasive case. Not only did the Australian, 51, oversee a T20 World Cup triumph alongside Jos Buttler before thing soured, he also boasts a record of sustained success in his previous life at the helm of Australia Women. He lives in Wales and has recently rejoined Glamorgan in a part-time coach development role. A reunion with the ECB might seem unlikely but they could do worse.

Dani Hazell

Hazell has a big job in her hands at Durham (Nick Potts/PA)

One of England’s first batch of fully professional female players and part of the World Cup-winning squad of 2017. At 36 she is considered one of the brightest coaching prospects of her generation but was recently given the chance to lead her home county, Durham, in the new tier one revamp of domestic cricket and may not wish to turn her back on it. Hazell’s time may come again.

Jon Lewis

The former Durham head coach is the internal option (Mike Egerton/PA)

No, not an unlikely U-turn. Confusingly, former Durham men’s head coach Jon Lewis is the likeliest internal option. He has been working as the team’s batting consultant since 2021 and was handed the reins for the ongoing England A tour of Australia. He has experience internationally with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh but England may want a clean break from the previous regime.