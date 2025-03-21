Myles Lewis-Skelly scores on debut as Thomas Tuchel wins opening England match

Myles Lewis-Skelly became England’s youngest-ever goalscoring debutant as the Thomas Tuchel era started with a win against Albania.

Having been named Sir Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor in October and started the role on New Year’s Day, the German head coach took charge for the first time in the World Cup qualifier as the road to North America next summer got under way.

Tuchel’s reign began with a 2-0 victory against a limited Albania team thanks to debutant Lewis-Skelly’s historic opener and Harry Kane’s record-extending 70th goal for England in front of a sell-out Wembley crowd.

Far tougher tests lie ahead but the new boss will have liked most of what he saw during his first match in the hotseat.

Lewis-Skelly repaid Tuchel’s faith when meeting a superb Jude Bellingham pass with a fine finish, becoming the youngest England player to score on his debut at the age of 18 years and 176 days.

Fellow debutant Dan Burn rattled the crossbar five days on from his Carabao Cup final goal for Newcastle at Wembley, before Kane added a deserved second late on.