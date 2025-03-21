Lewis Hamilton ‘gobsmacked’ to land sprint pole after Ferrari debut disaster

A “gobsmacked” Lewis Hamilton said he was in shock after he landed his first pole position in Ferrari colours for Saturday’s sprint race in China.

Hamilton, 40, rolled back the years to kickstart his Ferrari career with top spot on the grid for the 19-lap dash to the chequered flag.

Hamilton’s six wins in China is more than any driver in history and his pole lap – the fastest ever seen in Shanghai – was greeted with huge roars by the crowd.

For the seven-time world champion, it came just five days after he finished only 10th on his full debut for Ferrari following a performance he described as a disaster.

“I am just a bit gobsmacked and taken back by it,” said Hamilton, who edged out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just 0.018 seconds.

“I didn’t know when we would get to this position. The last race was a disaster for us.

“But I came here with aggression and wanting to put car into a great place and I have started with a much better feeling in the car.

“I cannot believe we are at the front ahead of a McLaren which has been so fast through testing, the last race, and even today.

“I’m a bit in shock. And wow, holy crap, my first. Even though it is not the main pole it gives me real inspiration tomorrow to see if we can find more performance and compete again.”

Ferrari were expected to be McLaren’s closest challengers this year, but they suffered a miserable start in Melbourne with Charles Leclerc only two places better off than Hamilton.

Leclerc will start from fourth place in China after it was the turn for McLaren to flatter to deceive. Oscar Piastri could manage only third, less than a tenth back from Hamilton, with championship leader Lando Norris a distant sixth.

Norris impressed to win last weekend’s rain-hit race but got out of shape at Turn 13 on his first hot lap in Q3 and then abandoned his second lap after carrying too much speed through the penultimate corner.

“We were not quick enough and I struggled with the car, ” said Norris. “Just too many mistakes and our car was too difficult to drive.

“I cannot make the car perfect but this was me pushing too much. I need to back off a little bit. The car is still good and in a good window, maybe not good enough for pole, but we can definitely go for it.”

George Russell will start one place ahead of Norris in fifth. After he crashed out on his Red Bull debut, Liam Lawson endured another appearance to forget when he qualified 20th and last.

But there was better news for British rookie Ollie Bearman after he out-qualified experienced Haas team-mate Esteban Ocon to line up from 12th, six places ahead of the Frenchman.

The sprint race takes place on Saturday morning, prior to qualifying which will determine the grid for Sunday’s main event.